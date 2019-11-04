Zambian technocrats set for more accountability in development planning

Delegates at the just-ended workshop say they have gained insights into ways of optimising their work by routing key accountability factors into Zambia’s development planning processes. The eight-day training programme, which was held in Lusaka and co-organized by United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) and Ministry of National Development Planning drew participation from policy […]

Delegates at the just-ended workshop say they have gained insights into ways of optimising the...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...