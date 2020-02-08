​37th Session of the NEPAD Heads of State and Government Orientation Committee











Addis Ababa – The NEPAD Heads of State and Government Orientation Committee (HSGOC) provides leadership to NEPAD, sets policies, priorities and its programmes of action. The 37th Session of the HSGOC was convened in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on the side-lines of the African Union Summit, Chaired by H.E. Macky Sall, President of Senegal.



H.E. Macky Sall recognised H.E. Gilbert Houngbo the President of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD). H.E. Houngbo remarked that IFAD has been, and will continue to work for rural transformation in Africa by focusing on farm and non-farm activities and pledged support to AUDA-NEPAD.



In his opening statement, President Sall expressed gratitude for the confidence placed in him during his tenure as Chairperson of the NEPAD HSGOC, in promoting development on the African continent. He pledged to continue combatting the perception of risk in investing in Africa, illicit financial flows and weak contract negotiation which lead to social inequalities. The President of Senegal then congratulated Dr. Ibrahim Mayaki and the AUDA-NEPAD team for working tirelessly to achieve prosperity and social wellbeing on the continent.



During the session, the President of Rwanda H.E. Paul Kagame was unanimously elected as the new Chairperson of the NEPAD HSGOC.



The outgoing Chairperson, President Macky Sall expressed his confidence in the incoming Chairperson, President Kagame. In congratulating him, he stated that President Kagame has more than what it takes to continue supporting NEPAD towards Africa’s transformation.



President Kagame promised to continue doing his best and thanked President Sall for his exceptional performance during his tenure as Chairperson of the HSGOC.



“The transformation of the NEPAD Planning and Coordinating Agency into AUDA-NEPAD is affirmation that NEPAD is the right vehicle to drive transformation on the Continent,” President Kagame said.



The HSGOC Chairperson also affirmed that Dr Mayaki and AUDA-NEPAD have been doing an outstanding job in supporting and driving development projects in Africa, adding that he looks forward to his new role.



