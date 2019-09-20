​Libya: humanitarian operation brings to Italy four Libyan paediatric patients

Following an initiative promoted by Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Emanuela Del Re, and as a result of the cooperation between the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the Minister of Defence, a humanitarian operation was accomplished today with the arrival in Italy of a first group of four Libyan […]

Following an initiative promoted by Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Emanuela Del Re, and as a...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...