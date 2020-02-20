2.9 million people, including 1.6 million children, affected by one or more of humanitarian crises in Niger

Nearly 3 million people, more than half children, in Niger are in need of humanitarian assistance, amid the risks posed by insecurity, malnutrition, recurrent disease epidemics and outbreaks, cyclical floods, droughts and displacement. UNICEF calls today for increased attention to the plight of children and their families. Niger continues to face simultaneous emergencies that are […]

Nearly 3 million people, more than half children, in Niger are in need of humanitarian assistance, amid t...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...