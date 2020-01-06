Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

2019, A path ahead in the process of consolidation of bilateral ties


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 6 Janvier 2020 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The year 2019 marked a path ahead in the process of consolidation of bilateral relations between the Kingdom of Morocco and the Commonwealth of Australia as well as with New Zealand and the Pacific Islands Countries, already enhanced, during recent years, in a number of common interest fields. In Australia, the visit of the Minister […]

The year 2019 marked a path ahead in the process of consolidation of bilateral relations between the Kingdom of Morocco and the Commonwealth of Australia...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 05/01/2020

Tchad : les jeunes appelés à un usage responsable des réseaux sociaux

Tchad : les jeunes appelés à un usage responsable des réseaux sociaux

Tchad : plus de 3000 déplacés à l'Est après les affrontements au Darfour Tchad : plus de 3000 déplacés à l'Est après les affrontements au Darfour 05/01/2020

Populaires

Tchad : plus de 3000 déplacés à l'Est après les affrontements au Darfour

05/01/2020

Tchad : les jeunes appelés à un usage responsable des réseaux sociaux

05/01/2020

Nigeria : "le déploiement du contingent tchadien a donné des résultats satisfaisants" (défense)

05/01/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : "nous demandons au Gouvernement de prendre toutes ses responsabilités"
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 22/12/2019 - survie

Du Franc CFA à l'ECO : une réforme de façade pour sauver les meubles

Du Franc CFA à l'ECO : une réforme de façade pour sauver les meubles

Tchad : l'ex-ministre Issa Mahamat Abdelmamout analyse un livre de Succès Masra Tchad : l'ex-ministre Issa Mahamat Abdelmamout analyse un livre de Succès Masra 22/12/2019 - Issa Mahamat Abdelmamout

ANALYSE - 26/12/2019 - Kadar Abdi Ibrahim

Djibouti : Tôt ou tard, l'histoire vous réhabilite !

Djibouti : Tôt ou tard, l'histoire vous réhabilite !

Changements climatiques : une vision centrée sur l'être humain pour une Afrique zéro fossile gagne du terrain Changements climatiques : une vision centrée sur l'être humain pour une Afrique zéro fossile gagne du terrain 11/12/2019 - Landry Ninteretse

REACTION - 26/12/2019 - Makhoudia DIOUF

L’anniversaire et la fausse mort du franc CFA

L’anniversaire et la fausse mort du franc CFA

Tchad : Succès Masra réagit à la polémique sur le livre qu'il a coécrit Tchad : Succès Masra réagit à la polémique sur le livre qu'il a coécrit 24/12/2019 - Succès Masra