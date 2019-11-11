2019 Africa Investment Forum Kicks Off Delivering on the Promise to Redefine and Unpack the Continent’s Investment Opportunities

$500 million equity closed for the Africa Infrastructure Investment Fund to speed up investments in agriculture; Financial close for the Africa Guarantee Fund $175 Equity transaction to support Small and Medium Size Enterprises, and $350 million for South Africa’s beef agro-processing project. The 2019 Africa Investment Forum opened on Monday living up to its promise […]

