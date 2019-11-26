2019 Global Gender Summit: to achieve new impetus towards gender parity, all stakeholders need to act in five priority areas

Africa needs new impetus in its journey towards gender parity. Making progress on any single indicator of gender inequality is likely to require systematic action on a range of indicators by governments, companies, communities, and individual men and women. A new McKinsey Global Institute (MGI) report prepared with McKinsey & Company, Africa, The power of […]

Africa needs new impetus in its journey towards gender parity. Making progress on any single indicator of gender inequality is...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...