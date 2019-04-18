21 teams compete in Egypt’s 2030 Hackathon to achieve Zero Hunger and Gender Equality

The United Nations Egypt in partnership with the Ministry of Social Solidarity, RiseUp, and PepsiCo are organizing a three-day Hackathon where 21 teams of youth aged between 18-29 will compete to offer innovative digital solutions designed to tackle two of Egypt’s national development priorities and Sustainable Development Goals, Zero Hunger and Gender Equality. The United […]

