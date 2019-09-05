23 New Peace Corps Volunteers Sworn in at U.S. Embassy

Chargé d’Affaires David Renz administered the oath of service to 23 new Peace Corps Volunteers at the U.S. Embassy in Addis Ababa, today. These Volunteers will be working on community-based engagement and teaching English in Ethiopian Public Schools within the Amhara, Tigray, Oromia, and SNNP regions. Chargé d’Affaires David said “You have come to Ethiopia […]

