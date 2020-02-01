Alwihda Info
33rd Ordinary Session of the African Union: African Leaders for Nutrition Hosts presidential dinner


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 31 Janvier 2020 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


What:The African Leaders for Nutrition (ALN) presidential dinner in preparation for the Tokyo 2020 Nutrition for Growth Summit Who: African Union Commission, African Development Bank, Government of Lesotho When: 8 February 2020 Where: Skylight Hotel, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia The African Development Bank (https://www.AfDB.org/), the African Union Commission, along with the government of Lesotho, will… Read […]

What:The African Leaders for Nutrition (ALN) presidential dinner in preparation fo...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...




