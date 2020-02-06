35th High-level meeting of Heads of UN Peace Mission in West Africa

At the invitation of the Special Representative of the SecretaryGeneral and Head of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), Mohamed Ibn Chambas, the Heads of the United Nations Missions in West Africa held their 35th High-level Meeting on 04 February 2020 in Dakar, Senegal. The objective was to strengthen coordination […]

