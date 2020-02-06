Alwihda Info
$38M Cashew Value Chain Project for The Gambia, Senegal, and Guinea-Bissau Launched


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 5 Février 2020


The United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food For Progress (FFPr) Regional Cashew Value Chain Project is implementing a $38 million, six-year project in The Gambia, Senegal, and Guinea-Bissau which will enhance the regional cashew value chain to improve the trade of processed cashews in local and international markets. On January 29, 2020 U.S. Ambassador […]

