4 Turning Points Needed to Salvage Kenya’s Real Estate Market

Emerging from a stagnant economy after political turmoil, Kenya’s real estate industry is set to boom once again in 2019 from the growing middle class, rapid urbanization which is currently at 4.3% per annum against global averages of 2.0% coupled with other demographic trends. For real estate agents and developers to succeed, they must embrace […]

Emerging from a stagnant economy after political turmoil, Kenya’s real estate industry is set to boom once again in 2019 from the growing mid...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...