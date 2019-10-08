5 new Ghanaian volunteers to be welcomed in France in 2019

On the occasion of the Ghanaian President’s visit to France on 8th -10th July 2019, France and Ghana concluded a historic cooperation agreement to promote volunteering and exchanges of volunteers and language assistants between the two countries. Signed by Hon Shirley BOTCHWAY, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration and Mr. Jean-Baptiste LEMOYNE, Secretary of […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...