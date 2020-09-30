Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

800 African Real Estate Investors and Developers Meet Online to Build a Post Pandemic Future


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 29 Septembre 2020


Speaking ahead of the 11th annual African Property Investment (API) Summit Virtual (https://www.APISummit.co.za/), which is taking place online from 30 September – 01 October 2020, Standard Bank’s Head of Real Estate Finance, Africa Regions, Niyi Adeleye, commented that while the Covid-19 pandemic has impacted the sector, those with the necessary capital have continued to seize […]

Speaking ahead of the 11th annual African Property Investment (API) Summit Virtual (http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 29/09/2020

Tchad : Ahmat Khazali Acyl nommé président du conseil d'administration de la CBT

Tchad : Ahmat Khazali Acyl nommé président du conseil d'administration de la CBT

Tchad - Covid-19 : 8 nouveaux cas, 1 guéri, 101 malades sous traitement Tchad - Covid-19 : 8 nouveaux cas, 1 guéri, 101 malades sous traitement 29/09/2020

Populaires

Tchad : Acheikh Ibn-Oumar Said Khatir élevé à la dignité d'Ambassadeur par décret

29/09/2020

Tchad : le gouvernement rassure les syndicats sur leurs revendications

29/09/2020

Tchad : Ahmat Khazali Acyl nommé président du conseil d'administration de la CBT

29/09/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : neuf accusations contre l'ex-ministre Djerassem, "ce dossier est politique" (avocat)
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 09/09/2020 - Michel Tagne Foko

Chronique : Voici venir la beuverie

Chronique : Voici venir la beuverie

Tribune : Le Tchad n'est pas le Mali Tribune : Le Tchad n'est pas le Mali 30/08/2020 - Mahamat Nour Ibedou

ANALYSE - 19/09/2020 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

Le référé mesures-utiles : une solution à l’impossibilité d’obtenir un rendez-vous en préfecture

ETUDIANTS ETRANGERS : Le Conseil d’État entérine l'application de frais d'inscription plus élevés 15/09/2020 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 05/09/2020 - Info Alwihda

Tchad : des étudiants de l’Université Adam Barka interpellent le chef de l’État

Tchad : des étudiants de l’Université Adam Barka interpellent le chef de l’État

Tchad : droit de réponse du gouverneur du Guéra au 1er vice-président de l'Assemblée nationale Tchad : droit de réponse du gouverneur du Guéra au 1er vice-président de l'Assemblée nationale 14/06/2020 - Info Alwihda