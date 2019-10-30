Alwihda Info
835 000 people to receive second dose of the cholera vaccine in North Kivu, Democratic Republic of the Congo


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 30 Octobre 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The second phase of an oral vaccination campaign to protect more than 835 000 people from cholera in the North Kivu Province of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) begins today. While North Kivu has been struggling with an outbreak of Ebola virus disease for more than a year, this north-eastern province is also endemic […]

The second phase of an oral vaccination campaign to protect more than 835 000 people from cholera in the North Kivu Province of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DR...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



