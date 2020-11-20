A Big Day for African Rugby – Cameroon and Burkina Faso Rugby Become Full Members of World Rugby

Rugby Africa (http://www.RugbyAfrique.com) is delighted to announce that following a World Rugby Council meeting on 18 November 2020, another two African Rugby Unions join World Rugby. Burkina Faso Rugby Union has become a full member and Cameroon Rugby Union has been re-instated as a full member. Rugby Africa President Khaled Babbou commented on the exciting […]

