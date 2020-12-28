A Few Thoughts for this Generation of Africans in 2021: Be Bold and Cut Out Entitlement, No One Owes Us Anything (By NJ Ayuk)

By NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman, African Energy Chamber (https://EnergyChamber.org/) In 2021 most opportunities in the energy sector and in business in general will go to those who show up and negotiate better deals and get involved in making African resources work for us. Forget handouts, foreign aid and government handouts. As I wrote in the […]

By NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman, African Energy Chamber (https://EnergyChamber.org/) In 2021 most oppor...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...