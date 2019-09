Laetitia Bader Senior Researcher, Africa Division Security Council Blocks Measure Jeopardizing Aid Six United Nations Security Council members have [blocked a bid](https://news.yahoo.com/six-countries-block-un-sanctions-against-somalias-al-011712263.html) by Kenya to impose additional counterterrorism sanctions on the Islamist armed group Al-Shabab in Somalia. While Al-Shabab’s atrocities merit… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/a-small-victory-for-somalis-at-the-un?lang=en

