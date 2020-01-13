Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

A.T. Kearney’s Global Retail Development Index 2019: Economic Development and Trade Policy are the largest factors in shaping global retail growth


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 13 Janvier 2020 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


A.T. Kearney’s (https://www.ATKearney.com/) Global Retail Development Index reveals that economic development and trade policy remain the largest factors in shaping retail growth in consumer markets. While social media and e-commerce fuel the evolution of global consumers, national, regional and local realities, such as internet connectivity and the availability and cost of labor, continue to shape… […]

A.T. Kearney’s (https://www.ATKearney.com/) ...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 11/01/2020

Tchad : l’Union des consommateurs veut un compromis sur les prix des boissons

Tchad : l’Union des consommateurs veut un compromis sur les prix des boissons

Tchad : la famille Ourada appelle l'État à restaurer ses droits au Sultanat du Ouaddaï Tchad : la famille Ourada appelle l'État à restaurer ses droits au Sultanat du Ouaddaï 11/01/2020

Populaires

Sahel : "L’aide française doit être élargie au mandat de l’ONU", Saleh Kebzabo

12/01/2020

Forum Arabe-Afrique de Jeddah : la participation du Tchad attendue

12/01/2020

Cameroun/Elections 2020 : La Gendarmerie renforce son dispositif sécuritaire

12/01/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : vers la levée de la grève des travailleurs ce jeudi
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 08/01/2020 - Aliou TALL

Quand l’Afrique fait la honte à Paris (Par Aliou TALL)

Quand l’Afrique fait la honte à Paris (Par Aliou TALL)

Tchad : autorités ou assassins ? Tchad : autorités ou assassins ? 07/01/2020 - Masbé NDENGAR

ANALYSE - 09/01/2020 - Kemba Didah Alain

​L’efficacité de la politique de concurrence en Afrique

​L’efficacité de la politique de concurrence en Afrique

République de Djibouti - Retour vers le passé : reflet d’un dépit politique ! République de Djibouti - Retour vers le passé : reflet d’un dépit politique ! 08/01/2020 - Kadar Abdi Ibrahim

REACTION - 26/12/2019 - Makhoudia DIOUF

L’anniversaire et la fausse mort du franc CFA

L’anniversaire et la fausse mort du franc CFA

Tchad : Succès Masra réagit à la polémique sur le livre qu'il a coécrit Tchad : Succès Masra réagit à la polémique sur le livre qu'il a coécrit 24/12/2019 - Succès Masra