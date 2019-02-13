A Tunisian candidate for the presidency of the African Rugby Confederation

The African Rugby Confederation will hold its elective General Assembly on Saturday, March 2, 2019 in Marrakech, Morocco. For this purpose, Tunisia will present its candidacy for the presidency of this continental body of the rugby world, represented by Mr KHALED BABBOU the current vice president of the Tunisian Federation of Rugby and member of […]

