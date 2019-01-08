Alwihda Info
ACTUALITES

A Week in the Horn


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 8 Janvier 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


China’s Foreign Minister visits Ethiopia and the African Union; Foreign Minister bids farewell to departing UK Ambassador Moorehead; Ethiopia Concludes UN Security Council Term; Ethiopia’s tourist attractions promoted in China Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi paid an official visit to Ethiopia this week. Minister Wang held talks with President Sahle-Work Zewde, Prime […]

China’s Foreign Minister visits Ethiopia and the African Union; Foreign Minister bids farewell to...

