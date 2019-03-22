A guiding hand: School counsellors in Sierra Leone address early pregnancy, child marriage

Fatmata Sesay was 15 years old when she became pregnant. Her parents forced her to move in with her boyfriend, who was neither in school nor employed. Moving in with him felt like an underage marriage, she says. To make matters even more difficult, childcare responsibilities meant Fatmata was unable to continue schooling. She dropped […]

