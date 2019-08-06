‘Norway congratulates the parties on having reached a peace agreement for Sudan, and thanks the AU and Ethiopia for their important contributions to the negotiations. This is a good start to an important process and a historic opportunity for Sudan to promote democracy and development,’ said Minister of Foreign Affairs Ine Eriksen Søreide. On 3 […]

‘Norway congratulates the parties on having reached a peace agreement for Sudan, and thanks the AU and Ethiopia for their important contribut...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...