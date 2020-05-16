Alwihda Info
ABCHealth Announces New CEO


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 16 Mai 2020


The African Business Coalition for Health (ABCHealth) (www.ABCHealth.com) today announced the appointment of Mories Atoki as Chief Executive Officer following the unanimous agreement of its Board of Directors. Mories brings to our Coalition years of experience as senior manager with PricewaterhouseCoopers where she pioneered and led the firm’s Sustainability & Climate Change practice. With an […]

The African Business Coalition for Health (ABCHealth) (www.ABCHealth.com) today announce...

