AFRO, the digital African currency of water

One of the missions of AFRO (www.AFROFoundation.org) includes improving daily well being of people of the African continent. We have mentioned it before, but today it became a reality. AFRO partnered with two companies to guarantee population of the continent a simple and secure access to drinking water. O’Claire and Sunwaterlife rely on systems that […]

One of the missions of AFRO (www.AFROFoundation.org) includes improving daily well being of people of the African continent. We have me...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...