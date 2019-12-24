Alwihda Info
AFRO, the digital African currency of water


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 23 Décembre 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


One of the missions of AFRO (www.AFROFoundation.org) includes improving daily well being of people of the African continent. We have mentioned it before, but today it became a reality. AFRO partnered with two companies to guarantee population of the continent a simple and secure access to drinking water. O’Claire and Sunwaterlife rely on systems that […]

