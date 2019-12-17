AGCO Vice President and General Manager, Africa inaugurated to the Governing Council of a new agricultural college in Nigeria

Nuradin Osman, AGCO (www.AGCOcorp.com) Vice President and General Manager, Africa has been sworn-in to the Governing Council of the newly established College of Agriculture and Technology in Isan-Ekiti, Ekiti State, Nigeria. The five-man Governing Council for the college was announced by the Governor of Ekiti State, His Excellency, Dr. John Kayode Fayemi, the at the […]

