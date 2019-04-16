Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

AGCO’s Zambia Crop Tour educates farmers in crop yield-boosting agronomy practices and techniques


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 16 Avril 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


AGCO, Your Agriculture Company (NYSE:AGCO) ([www.AGCOcorp.com](http://www.agcocorp.com/)), a worldwide manufacturer and distributor of agricultural equipment, welcomed commercial and emerging farmers to its Zambia Crop Tour focused on educating growers in ways to enhance crop yield through improved management and agronomy practices at planting. Staged at the AGCO Future Farm in Lusaka, VIP guest at… Read more […]

AGCO, Your Agriculture Company (NYSE:AGCO) ([www.AGCOcorp.com](http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 16/04/2019

Tchad : 7 soldats tués et 63 terroristes éliminés dans une attaque

Tchad : 7 soldats tués et 63 terroristes éliminés dans une attaque

Les tchadiens exemptés de visa pour les séjours au Togo Les tchadiens exemptés de visa pour les séjours au Togo 16/04/2019

Populaires

Le ministre de la Défense appelle "tous les tchadiens à la vigilance"

16/04/2019

Tchad : face à la pénurie de gaz, la pression s'accentue sur le Gouvernement

16/04/2019

Tchad : 7 soldats tués et 63 terroristes éliminés dans une attaque

16/04/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : 3000 personnes réunies au Nord-Est pour le Festival des cultures sahariennes
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 08/04/2019 - Siré SY

Nouveau gouvernement au Sénégal : d'abord l'emploi

Nouveau gouvernement au Sénégal : d'abord l'emploi

Le chaos dans ces zones dites « anglophones » — J’accuse ! Le chaos dans ces zones dites « anglophones » — J’accuse ! 07/04/2019 - Michel Tagne Foko

ANALYSE - 11/04/2019 - Ilyes Zouari

La Côte d’Ivoire atteint les 25 millions d’habitants, mais demeure sous-peuplée

La Côte d’Ivoire atteint les 25 millions d’habitants, mais demeure sous-peuplée

Centrafrique : Khartoum, suite et fin Centrafrique : Khartoum, suite et fin 16/03/2019 - GBANDI Anatole

REACTION - 06/04/2019 - Idriss Younouss.

Centrafrique : un ex-ministre et patron de média dans le collimateur du régime

Centrafrique : un ex-ministre et patron de média dans le collimateur du régime

Propagation de la haine ethnique : pour une législation coercitive contre le tribalisme au Cameroun Propagation de la haine ethnique : pour une législation coercitive contre le tribalisme au Cameroun 02/03/2019 - Think Tank Generation 90