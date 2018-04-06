Alwihda Info
#AIS2018: Ibrahim Assane Mayaki, CEO of @NEPAD Agency, will join the Africa Innovation Summit (#AIS2018) happening in Kigali from the 6th to 8th of June, 2018


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 6 Avril 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Ibrahim Assane Mayaki, CEO of @NEPAD Agency, will join the Africa Innovation Summit (www.AfricaInnovationSummit.com) [#AIS2018](https://twitter.com/hashtag/AIS2018?src=hash) (https://goo.gl/1kQfJj) happening in Kigali from the 6th to 8th of June, 2018. Register Now [www.AfricaInnovationSummit.com](http://www.africainnovationsummit.com/) Ibrahim Assane Mayaki was Prime Minister of Niger, from 1997… Read more on https://africainnovationsummit.africa-newsroom.com/press/ais2018-ibrahim-assane-mayaki...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...


