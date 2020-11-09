APO Group Vice President Media Relations Fathima Ebrahim to help evaluate Silver Quills entries for International Association of Business Communicators Africa Region

[APO Group](file:///C:/Users/Apo%20Group/Desktop/APO%20group%20(09-11-2020)/APO%20Group) (https://APO-opa.com/), the leading pan-African communications and business consultancy, is proud to announce that Fathima Ebrahim VP: Media Relations, will be an evaluator for the International Association of Business Communicators (IABC) Africa Regional Silver Quills awards (https://www.IABC.co.za/). This year… Read more on https://apo-group.africa-newsroom.com/press/apo-group-vice-president-media-relation...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...