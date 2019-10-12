Achieving Broadband Access for All in Africa Comes With a $100 Billion Price Tag

Across Africa, where less than a third of the population has access to broadband connectivity, achieving universal, affordable, and good quality internet access by 2030 will require an investment of US $100 billion. This is according to a report launched at the Annual Meetings of the World Bank Group, which calls for urgent action to […]

