Acting SRSG, Stephanie Williams, strongly condemns grave violations of humanitarian pause in Libya, calls for immediate halt to all military operations

Acting Special Representative of the Secretary-General (SRSG) and Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) Stephanie Williams strongly condemns today’s repeated shelling Ain Zara neighborhood, including the Al Rwemi prison, reportedly by forces affiliated with the Libyan National Army. These attacks have resulted in a number of injuries, reportedly including among inmates, […]

