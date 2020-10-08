Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Acting USAID Administrator John Barsa Travels to Egypt


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 7 Octobre 2020


U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Acting Administrator John Barsa is visiting the Arab Republic of Egypt from October 6-8, 2020 in support of the United States’ commitment to economic development and religious freedom. He is joined by USAID Chief Advisor for International Religious Freedom Samah Norquist and Deputy Assistant to the President Sarah Makin. […]

U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Acting Administrator John Barsa is visiting the Arab Republic of ...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 07/10/2020

Tchad : le PLD appelle à s'inscrire massivement sur les listes électorales

Tchad : le PLD appelle à s'inscrire massivement sur les listes électorales

Tchad : les membres de la CNDH se renforcent en surveillance des droits de l'Homme Tchad : les membres de la CNDH se renforcent en surveillance des droits de l'Homme 07/10/2020

Populaires

Tchad : nomination par décret de six présidents de conseils d'administration

07/10/2020

Tchad : un scientifique porte plainte contre l’ex-ministre Djerassem

07/10/2020

Tchad : le président remplace huit personnes par décret à l'ONAJES

07/10/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : neuf accusations contre l'ex-ministre Djerassem, "ce dossier est politique" (avocat)
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 04/10/2020 - Mahamoud Ali Seid

Tchad : Le président de la CASAC dénonce le rejet systématique de l'autre sur les réseaux sociaux

Tchad : Le président de la CASAC dénonce le rejet systématique de l'autre sur les réseaux sociaux

Chronique : Voici venir la beuverie Chronique : Voici venir la beuverie 09/09/2020 - Michel Tagne Foko

ANALYSE - 07/10/2020 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

L’Algérie s’ouvre à l’investissement étranger - Vers la suppression partielle de la règle des 49/51%

L’Algérie s’ouvre à l’investissement étranger - Vers la suppression partielle de la règle des 49/51%

Tchad : Un forum sans trop grands enjeux Tchad : Un forum sans trop grands enjeux 05/10/2020 - Steve Djénonkar

REACTION - 07/10/2020 - Ndjelar Koumadji Mariam

Tchad : les propositions de Ndjelar Koumadji Mariam pour le Forum national inclusif

Tchad : les propositions de Ndjelar Koumadji Mariam pour le Forum national inclusif

Tchad : des étudiants de l’Université Adam Barka interpellent le chef de l’État Tchad : des étudiants de l’Université Adam Barka interpellent le chef de l’État 05/09/2020 - Info Alwihda