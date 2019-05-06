Alwihda Info
Advocates around the World #SpeakUp for #RoadSafety


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 6 Mai 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


In the context of the Fifth UN Global Road Safety Week (6-12 May 2019), thousands of road safety advocates from around the world are highlighting the need for more effective leadership for road safety. Strong leaders – both government and nongovernment alike – are those who #SpeakUp for road safety and act on the concrete […]

