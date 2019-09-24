Africa, 2nd fastest growing tourism region in the world

Travel and tourism remained one of the key growth drivers of Africa’s economy, contributing 8.5% of the GDP in 2018; equivalent to $194.2 billion. According to the 2019 [Jumia Hospitality Report](https://drive.google.com/file/d/1qffDm9PjHYmpdsLl1A8X_s_Wi_gXvjOl/view) (http://bit.ly/2mny9OY) Africa, this growth record placed the continent as the second-fastest growing tourism region in the world, with… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/africa-2nd-fastest-growing-tourism-region-...
