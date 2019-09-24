Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Africa, 2nd fastest growing tourism region in the world


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 24 Septembre 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Travel and tourism remained one of the key growth drivers of Africa’s economy, contributing 8.5% of the GDP in 2018; equivalent to $194.2 billion. According to the 2019 [Jumia Hospitality Report](https://drive.google.com/file/d/1qffDm9PjHYmpdsLl1A8X_s_Wi_gXvjOl/view) (http://bit.ly/2mny9OY) Africa, this growth record placed the continent as the second-fastest growing tourism region in the world, with… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/africa-2nd-fastest-growing-tourism-region-...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...


A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 23/09/2019

Tchad : des initiatives locales innovantes pour renforcer la cohabitation

Tchad : des initiatives locales innovantes pour renforcer la cohabitation

Tchad : 6 choses à savoir dans la revue de la presse Tchad : 6 choses à savoir dans la revue de la presse 23/09/2019

Populaires

Tchad : saisie record de 678 armes, 6 bazooka et 4000 munitions

23/09/2019

Tchad : 6 choses à savoir dans la revue de la presse

23/09/2019

Tchad : le Général Mamari Djimé Ngakinar inhumé

24/09/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : les civils déposent leurs armes à l'Est (vidéo)
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 22/09/2019 - N.A.

Djibouti, une souveraineté de façade ?

Djibouti, une souveraineté de façade ?

Tchad : des moeurses détériorées dans le milieu féminin, pourquoi tant de polémique ? Tchad : des moeurses détériorées dans le milieu féminin, pourquoi tant de polémique ? 21/09/2019 - Abba Issa Fressou

ANALYSE - 19/09/2019 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

Réduction des allocations aux réfugiés, AME, regroupement familial… les points susceptibles d’être soulevés concernant la réforme sur l’immigration

Réduction des allocations aux réfugiés, AME, regroupement familial… les points susceptibles d’être soulevés concernant la réforme sur l’immigration

Un chemin difficile vers la démocratie soudanaise Un chemin difficile vers la démocratie soudanaise 16/09/2019 - IFIMES

REACTION - 19/09/2019 - Les associations combattantes camerounaises de Belgique

Tribune de la diaspora : "Le dialogue national au Cameroun est une grande messe de Paul Biya et ses alliés politiques"

Tribune de la diaspora : "Le dialogue national au Cameroun est une grande messe de Paul Biya et ses alliés politiques"

Participation remarquée du Maroc au Sommet de Ouagadougou Participation remarquée du Maroc au Sommet de Ouagadougou 16/09/2019 - Farid Mnebhi