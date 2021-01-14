Africa COVID-19 cases top 3 million, first wave peak surpassed

As COVID-19 cumulative cases in Africa top 3 million and daily case numbers exceed the first wave peak, the continent is now confronted with emerging variants of the virus. Revamped public health measures are ever more critical to avert a runaway surge in infections that could stretch health facilities to the breaking point. An average […]

As COVID-19 cumulative cases in Africa top 3 million and daily case numbers exceed the first wave peak, the continent is now confronted with emerging ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...