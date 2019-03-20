Africa Climate Week Signals Continent’s Huge Investment Opportunity

Africa Climate Week in Accra, Ghana, got firmly underway this morning with the commencement of the high-level segment at the capital’s Convention Center. Speaking at the Opening Ceremony — President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo; Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation; Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng; Mayor of Accra, Mohammed Adjei Sowah, […]

