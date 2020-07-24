Africa Enterprise Challenge Fund (AECF) confirms Chief Executive Officer

The Africa Enterprise Challenge Fund (AECF) (www.AECFAfrica.org) announced today the appointment of Victoria Sabula as its permanent Chief Executive Officer. It follows her appointment as Interim Chief Executive Officer in August 2019 after serving as AGRA’s General Counsel and Corporation Secretary for five years and previously holding several positions at KCB Bank Group. Hixonia Nyasulu, […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...