Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Africa Enterprise Challenge Fund (AECF) confirms Chief Executive Officer


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 23 Juillet 2020


The Africa Enterprise Challenge Fund (AECF) (www.AECFAfrica.org) announced today the appointment of Victoria Sabula as its permanent Chief Executive Officer. It follows her appointment as Interim Chief Executive Officer in August 2019 after serving as AGRA’s General Counsel and Corporation Secretary for five years and previously holding several positions at KCB Bank Group. Hixonia Nyasulu, […]

The Africa Enterprise Challenge Fund (AECF) (www.AECFAfrica.org) announced today the appointmen...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 23/07/2020

Tchad : premier conseil des ministres du nouveau gouvernement

Tchad : premier conseil des ministres du nouveau gouvernement

Tchad : des kits solaires et machines à mil offerts au Sud pour développer le monde rural Tchad : des kits solaires et machines à mil offerts au Sud pour développer le monde rural 23/07/2020

Populaires

Tchad : des mots forts et à leur juste place, Amina Priscille Longoh recadre son ministère

23/07/2020

Tchad : premier conseil des ministres du nouveau gouvernement

23/07/2020

Tchad : compte rendu du conseil des ministres

23/07/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad - incidents de Champ de fil : sept détenus présentés à la maison d'arrêt d'Amsinene
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 12/07/2020 - Mahamat Nour Ibedou

Coronavirus : une aubaine pour Idriss Déby ?

Coronavirus : une aubaine pour Idriss Déby ?

Coronavirus : Le Roi du Maroc invite le patronat à s’impliquer dans l’effort national Coronavirus : Le Roi du Maroc invite le patronat à s’impliquer dans l’effort national 13/06/2020 - Farid Mnebhi

ANALYSE - 21/06/2020 - Solomon Zewdu

L’Afrique face à la COVID-19, un continent méconnu

L’Afrique face à la COVID-19, un continent méconnu

Tchad : orientation de la formation des enseignants sur les TIC, de nouvelles approches éducatives Tchad : orientation de la formation des enseignants sur les TIC, de nouvelles approches éducatives 09/06/2020 - Brahim Moussa M. HAGGAR

REACTION - 14/06/2020 - Info Alwihda

Tchad : droit de réponse du gouverneur du Guéra au 1er vice-président de l'Assemblée nationale

Tchad : droit de réponse du gouverneur du Guéra au 1er vice-président de l'Assemblée nationale

Tchad : s'estimant lésée dans un projet, la société ESA s'adresse au chef de l'État Tchad : s'estimant lésée dans un projet, la société ESA s'adresse au chef de l'État 04/06/2020 - Info Alwihda