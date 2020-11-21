Alwihda Info
Africa Industrialisation Day: African Development Bank calls for Faster Industrialisation of African Economies


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 20 Novembre 2020


At the forefront of promoting smart industrial policies and mobilising infrastructure development funding for Africa, the African Development Bank (https://www.AfDB.org/) on Africa Industrialization Day 2020, urges the continent to accelerate industrialization for the transformation of African economies. The African Development Bank counts Industrializing Africa as one of its High-5 key strategic… Read more on https://afdb.africa-newsroom.com/press/africa-industrialisation-day-african-developmen...

