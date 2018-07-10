Africa Innovation Summit top innovators moving ahead after the successful summit of Kigali: Simbarashe Mhuriro shortlisted for the “Innovator of the Year” Award

Simbarashe Mhuriro, Founder & CEO of Oxygen Energy Commercial Rooftop Solar Solutions has been shortlisted by CNBC Africa and All Africa Buisness Leaders Awards partners for the Innovator of the Year category in the [8th All Africa Business Leader Awards in partnership with CNBC Africa (AABLA™)](http://www.aablawards.com/) (http://aablawards.com). About Simbarashe Mhuriro Simbarashe is the founder… Read […]

Simbarashe Mhuriro, Founder & CEO of Oxygen Energy Commercial Rooftop Sol...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...