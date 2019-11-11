Africa Investment Forum: “Short on talk, heavy on deals”, African Development Bank, South African government and partners affirm

The Africa Investment Forum will be short on talk and heavy on deals, the South African Government, the African Development Bank (www.AfDB.org) and key partners affirmed at a press conference ahead of the 2019 edition of the event. Organized by the African Development Bank and its partners, the second edition of the Forum, will take […]

The Africa Investment Forum will be short on talk and heavy on deals, the South African Government, the African Development Bank (www.AfDB.org) and key p...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...