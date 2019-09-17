Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Africa Logistics Properties holds Supply Chain Networking Breakfast Forum to tackle current challenges in the East African Region


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 17 Septembre 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Africa Logistics Properties (ALP) (http://www.AfricaWareHouses.com/), a modern warehousing solutions company hosted a Supply Chain Networking Breakfast Forum in celebration of it’s second anniversary since the completion of phase one – ALP North at Tatu City’s Industrial Park. The event brought together key stakeholders in the Logistics and Supply Chain sector with the aim of generating […]

Africa Logistics Properties (ALP) (http://www.Afr...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...