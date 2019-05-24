Africa Men and Women’s Sevens, the two tournaments serving as qualification events for the Games of the XXXII Olympiad, Tokyo 2020

In partnership with Société Générale, the official bank of Rugby Africa (www.RugbyAfrique.com), the Africa Women’s Sevens will take place on 12nd and 13th October 2019 in Jemmel in Tunisia and will bring together twelve of the best African teams. Each one will be eager to top the rankings so that they can qualify directly for […]

In partnership with Société Générale, the official bank of Rugby Africa (www.RugbyAfrique.com), the Africa Women’s Sevens will take place on 12nd an...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...