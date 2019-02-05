Africa Minister makes two-country trip to Southern Africa to deepen partnership

Foreign Office and DFID Minister Harriett Baldwin arrived in Johannesburg on 31 January for a two-day visit to South Africa. She held talks with senior South African government officials, the business sector and civil society to discuss the UK-South Africa bilateral relationship, regional African issues, as well as trade and investment with the UK’s largest […]

