Africa Oil Week’s Online Conference to Host “Somalia Licensing Round: Derisking Above Ground Factors” Session, with Address from Petroleum and Mineral Resources Minister


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 5 Août 2020


Africa Oil Week (https://www.Africa-OilWeek.com/) is pleased to announce that it will host a “Somalia Licensing Round: Derisking Above Ground Factors” session at its online conference, AOW Virtual. The session will be in partnership with TGS and the Somali Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources and will take place this October 8. Somali Minister of Petroleum […]

