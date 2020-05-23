Africa Regional Integration Index underlines integration as key to building more resilient economies

The second Africa Regional Integration Index (ARII 2019) was launched Friday by the Economic Commission for Africa (ECA), the African Development Bank (www.AfDB.org) and the African Union Commission (AUC), with a call to action to African economies to deepen their integration. The 2019 Index, which builds on the first edition published in 2016, provides up-to-date […]

The second Africa Regional Integration Index (ARII 2019) was launched Friday by the Economic Commission for Africa (ECA),...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...