Africa Should be Allowed to Use its Resources

On the backdrop of the climate change debate, Africa finds itself in an unfortunate position where it is required by the global energy industry to slow down its progress and not explore its hydrocarbons potential to its fullest. This is not right. At the African Energy Chamber (https://EnergyChamber.org/) we do not deny the impacts and […]

