“Africa Will Bring Big Surprises” – Massive Reforms Needed in Oil Producing Economies, says African Petroleum Producers Organization (APPO) Secretary General

The Secretary General of the African Petroleum Producers Organization (https://YearOfEnergy2019.com/APPO/) is calling for meaningful intra-African trade and cooperation; APPO members will meet in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea for the Cape VII Exhibition and Conference from April 1-5; New APPO reforms aim to increase the organization’s influence on the international stage The Secretary General of the… Read […]

The Secretary General of the African Petroleum Producers Organization (http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...