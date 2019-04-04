Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum (AWIEF) 2019 â Registration now open

The Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum (AWIEF) ([www.AWIEForum.org](http://www.awieforum.org/)), which will celebrate its 5th year anniversary in 2019, has announced the dates for its prestigious annual conference and awards, which will take place at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC), 29-30 October 2019. The conference theme this year is, Enhancing Impact: Digitalisation,… Read more […]

The Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum (AWIEF) ([w...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...