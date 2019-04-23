Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum (AWIEF) Awards 2019 – Call for Nominations

The Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum (AWIEF) (www.AWIEForum.org) is pleased to announce the 3rd edition of the AWIEF Awards. The annual AWIEF Awards is Africa’s most prestigious awards event designed to highlight and celebrate the achievements of women entrepreneurs and business leaders who contribute to the transformation and development of Africa’s economy, creating jobs […]

The Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum (AWIEF) (www.AWIEForum.org) is pleased ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...